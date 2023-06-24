Roman Reigns, Logan Paul & Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s SmackDown

You can officially pencil in some matches and segments for next week’s WWE on FOX show.

The Money In The Bank go-home edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown next week in London, England will feature Asuka defending the Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and the team of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defending the Undisputed Tag-Team Championships against Pretty Deadly.

Also scheduled is the return of Roman Reigns and The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Logan Paul.

Make sure to join us here next Friday for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from London, England.