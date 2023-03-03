Roman Reigns Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ Return To WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter Thursday night to send a message to the WWE Universe as he prepares for Cody Rhodes’ first SmackDown appearance since 2016.

WWE announced on this week’s RAW that The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare will be on this week’s SmackDown for a showdown leading up to WrestleMania 39. This comes just a few days after it was announced that Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since defeating Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, to try to settle the ongoing issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, specifically Jey Uso. Now, Reigns says that when Rhodes returns to the blue brand, he will be welcomed to The Island of Relevancy.

“Tomorrow night, after DC acknowledges their Tribal Chief, we welcome @CodyRhodes to the #IslandofRelevancy. His ‘Story’ vs MY Legacy. #SmackDown #Bloodline #GODMode @HeymanHustle,” he wrote.

WWE announced in their official SmackDown preview that Reigns and Rhodes will face off this week.

“In a message delivered by Special Council Paul Heyman, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Returns made it clear to Jimmy Uso that either he handle the Jey Uso situation or Reigns will personally take care of it when he returns to SmackDown. After Jey failed to help his brother during Jimmy’s altercation with Sami Zayn, however, The Bloodline seems more disjointed than ever. Following his victory on Raw, Cody Rhodes made it clear that he was happy Reigns will be returning to SmackDown on Friday because he was going be there too. How will The Head of the Table react to the unprecedented turmoil that has rocked The Bloodline? What will happen when Reigns and Rhodes step onto the blue brand at the same time en route to their WrestleMania title showdown? Will The Island of Relevancy ever be the same? Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX,” WWE wrote.

As of this writing, Rhodes has not responded to Reigns or WWE, but he is promoting his blue brand return, which appears to be his first SmackDown TV appearance since being defeated by Apollo Crews on the April 26, 2016 episode.

Below is the full tweet from Reigns, along with a related promo: