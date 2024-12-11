Roman Reigns Set For Rare WWE TV Match On Netflix Premiere Episode

Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule has significantly decreased in recent years following his 2022 contract renewal, which allows for fewer television appearances and matches per year. As WWE’s top draw, Reigns primarily competes at Premium Live Events, with his last TV match taking place on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he and Sami Zayn lost to John Cena and Kevin Owens in a tag team bout.

That is set to change next month. According to Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, Reigns is slated to compete on the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. While his opponent has not been confirmed, Reigns’ recent storyline tensions with Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline suggest it could be a singles match against one of his former faction members. Fans are eagerly anticipating this rare TV appearance from the Tribal Chief.

The premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is set to take place on January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, featuring an impressive lineup that includes Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and John Cena.

Adding to the excitement, The Rock is confirmed to appear at the event, with discussions ongoing about another major name potentially making a surprise appearance. Fans can expect a star-studded night to kick off this new era of Raw.