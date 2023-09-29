Roman Reigns Set To Defend His WWE Championship At Upcoming Supershow

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, who has held his championship for over 1,124 days and is recognized as having the fifth-longest World Title reign in the company’s history as well as the longest reign of any WWE Championship since 1988, is set to defend his title next month.

The T-Mobile Center recently took to their official Twitter (X) account and announced that Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the October 14 Supershow from Las Vegas.

The last time Reigns and Zayn faced each other was at the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal, a match that saw Reigns retain his title.

