Roman Reigns Shares Interesting Comment After WWE Bad Blood 2024

Things are just getting started with Roman Reigns and his place in WWE.

“The Original Tribal Chief” said as much in a new post shared via X on Monday after a successful victory alongside Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood 2024 this past Saturday.

Following the show, the former leader of The Bloodline surfaced on social media with a photo of himself backstage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., at the show that also featured the surprise returns of Jimmy Uso and The Rock.

“We’re just getting started …” Reigns wrote as the caption to the photo shared via X today.

Take that for what you will.