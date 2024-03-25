Ronda Rousey Reveals She Suffered A Concussion From Stephanie McMahon

Wrestlers have long regarded Stephanie McMahon as having the hardest slap in the world of pro wrestling, so much so that Ronda Rousey suffered a concussion when she received it.

Many consider Rousey’s in-ring debut match with Kurt Angle to be one of the best in the business, defeating Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WWE WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

During an interview with Cageside Seats‘ Rick Ucchino to promote her new book, My Fight, Rousey revealed that she had several concussions in WWE, including being slapped by McMahon at Elimination Chamber 2018 during a segment after Rousey pushed Triple H through a table.

“It gave me a concussion [Being slapped by Stephanie McMahon at Elimination Chamber in 2018]. Nikki Bella gave me an open hand slap [in the days leading to their match at Evolution] and I was seeing stars and I had a headache for the rest of the day.”

“I didn’t wanna say anything. I didn’t want them to say, ‘Oh, you can’t do this match that you’ve been preparing for. You can’t do this, can’t do that. And I had a lifetime of experience hiding concussions. And so now that I’ve basically putting all of that behind me, I can finally be open about these things.”

In 2018, ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne tweeted that she had heard from people backstage at WWE that Ronda had “a handprint welt on her face” as a result of Stephanie’s slap.