Ronda Rousey Says Vince McMahon “Was Never Gone” From WWE While She Was There

Ronda Rousey spoke with Rick Ucchino of CagesideSeats.comRonda Rousey Claims That Vince Mcmahon “was Never Gone” From Wwe While She Was Working There

about the end of her WWE career and her relationship with Vince McMahon.

“I just didn’t wanna be Vince’s action f—-ing figure anymore. I felt like I was like doing custom matches for a f—-ing sicko in the back. All power to the girls that keep fighting the good fight. But I’m in my mid-30’s now. I’ve got s—t to do.”

“He was never gone while I was there. He was just phoning it in through Bruce Prichard. My agent who works at WME (Endeavor), he was telling me, ‘You know, he’s completely gone now, I swear.’ And I’m like, I’ll believe it when I see it, because everyone said he left before. He never left. He was there by text message.”