Roxanne Perez Announced For WWE NXT On 7/16

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion will be in the house this coming Tuesday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ahead of the July 16 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, a new segment involving Roxanne Perez has been announced for the show.

The lineup for the 7/16 episode of WWE NXT currently looks as follows:

* Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to speak

* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson

* The OC (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, & Michin) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Jaida Parker)

* The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)

