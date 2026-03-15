Roxanne Perez Back Training Following Surgery

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE star and Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez has been sidelined due to an illness. She recently underwent surgery to remove a benign mass.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Perez shared a selfie from the gym, indicating she has started training again as she prepares for a potential return to the ring. However, this return has not yet been confirmed.

Perez previously mentioned that her recovery is going well following the surgery. She stated, “My recovery is going well. I don’t have too much pain anymore. It kind of comes and goes. I’m going to be back in the ring in no time, Pop Rocking everyone’s ass.”

The last time Perez wrestled for WWE was at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE in January, where she participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She subsequently appeared on the following edition of Monday Night RAW, where she was put through a table.