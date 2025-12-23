Roxanne Perez On Leading WWE’s Youth Movement

WWE star and Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez discussed various topics with Metro in the UK, including her early entry into the wrestling industry.

Perez said, “Being 16 years old, 17 years old on the indies, surrounded by all these older, more experienced people, was definitely a little… how can I put it? I guess it was hard to navigate at that age, just because I wasn’t sure if I was on the same level.”

On finding success as a young talent in WWE:

“I definitely feel like I’ve been holding it down as a young superstar for years.”

On her 2024 Royal Rumble performance:

“My goal was always just to prove to everybody and to show younger people that it’s possible, regardless of age. It definitely felt like the company sees exactly what I always saw in myself!”

On leading the charge for younger talent:

“It just shows that I’ve always been able to step in the ring with the best and hold my own in the ring. I think it’s so cool to see the younger generation finally being on top.”

On which male WWE talent she would want to main-event WrestleMania with:

“Honestly, probably CM Punk, because he was my favorite growing up. If I had the chance to wrestle someone, main event WrestleMania with a male wrestler, it would definitely 100% be CM Punk.”

On how she hopes to have a match with AJ Lee someday:

“I’m constantly telling [AJ], ‘I can’t retire until I have a match with you.’ We both want to make it work, so you never know. I really hope, and I’m manifesting, that it’ll happen, but I’m just excited to see her back. If I can’t get AJ, I’m gonna Pop Rox CM Punk as much as I can!”