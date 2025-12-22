Roxanne Perez Opens Up On Sharing The Ring With John Cena

WWE star and Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez appeared on Going Ringside to discuss various topics, including her experience hitting 17-time World Champion John Cena with her Pop Rocks finisher.

Perez said, “Oh yeah, absolutely [it was exciting]. So him versus The Rock, Once in a Lifetime. That storyline was actually what made me fall in love with pro wrestling. So the fact that I got to be a part of something with him on his retirement tour is just absolute insanity. When people ask me if I thought that all of this would be happening, if I’d be in the WWE. I say yes and no, because I did always think that I would make it here. Something always told me that I would make it possible. But I never expected all of these crazy things to come with it, like being in the ring with John Cena and giving him my finisher. Never expected that. So yeah, wrestling is crazy.”

On working with Cena:

“Oh, he’s awesome. It’s just really inspiring that even at his level, he always wants to be better. After our match at Survivor Series, he brought us all together, everybody that was a part of that match. And the first thing he asked was, ‘Okay, what do you guys think we could have done better?’ As he’s like sweating and — I don’t know. It’s was just crazy that that’s like the first thing [he said].”

On her reaction to Cena asking her input:

“Maybe a little bit [awkward], but I think it was mostly just inspiring. Because I feel like it really just shows that you can learn from anybody, and no one is better than anybody really, truly. So yeah, that was definitely something that I would take with me throughout my entire career. You just never stop learning, you never stop getting better. And even the best to ever do it, John Cena, he never stops getting better. Even, I’m pretty sure he asked himself that in his retirement match as well.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

