Roxanne Perez Reveals Her Reaction To Jordynne Grace’s WWE NXT Debut

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is set to defend her championship against TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace later night at NXT Battleground. Perez spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture on a number of topics including her reaction to Grace’s surprise NXT debut a couple of weeks ago.

Perez said, “I had no idea it was going to be Jordynne. The weeks leading up to it, I was pretty excited to see who I was going to face and who was going to step inside the ring with me. It ended up being Jordynne Grace. That was not even one of the name that crossed my mind because she is with TNA. It’s so cool that we get to make this history and be part of some ground breaking stuff. Literally, ‘Oh shit.’ I was like, ‘What is going on right now?’ I was ready for it. I was ready for her to come out there and to put myself to the test against her.”

You can check out Perez’s comments in the video below.