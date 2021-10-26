Ruby Soho Speaks Out On Her AEW Debut At All Out

Speaking in a new interview with Inside The Ropes, Ruby Soho discussed her AEW debut.

Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott in WWE, made her AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view event. She has signed with the promotion after being let go by WWE due to budget cuts.

“Honestly, it was probably the moment, I’ve always had a good feeling, a lot of my friends have worked in AEW and they’ve always said wonderful things about it. To be honest I’m just waiting for something to [go wrong], because it’s just too good to be true at this point. This place, it’s so rad, and it’s just so much fun. I love coming to work and everything like that. But they have always had such good things to say about it, I’ve always been a fan of the product.

But the moment where it was like, for sure, this is meant to be, was at All Out. When I debuted and came out to the amazing reception in Chicago, there was not a doubt after that. It was like this is where I am meant to be, this is home for sure.”

“I was so nervous, so nervous. I had no idea how the crowd was going to respond. To me, I knew that it was a really big night, and I was worried. I hoped that they were going to welcome me with open arms, and when they started to chant Ruby Soho prior to me even coming out, it was real to me in that moment. I started crying, I was like OK I’ve got to pull this together, I’ve got to go and wrestle. But it was everything that I wanted it to be and more, it was more than what I expected.

I was nervous before that, but that crowd that night was such a special moment. That was the best moment in my career to date, because it was a culmination of 11 years of work that I had done, and a lot of nervousness coming into it. I was so grateful to the fans there for their warm welcome, it was awesome.”