Rumor Killers Regarding Tessa Blanchard’s Future In Wrestling

Rumors about former Impact Wrestling world champion Tessa Blanchard possibly joining AEW or WWE started up again over the past several days.

Regarding AEW, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated the following:

“I do have to make mention before we go that AEW is not negotiating with Tessa Blanchard. I know people keep asking me about this, and in fact there is nothing to it, so that’s the deal.”

Fightful.com also noted the following regarding speculation about Tessa Blanchard being the wrestler behind the Diamond Mine vignette from last week’s WWE NXT episode:

“A WWE source, when asked, did not want fans expecting Blanchard to be the act or a part of it, but understood how the misconception could happen. Diamond Mine is being played close to the vest within the company.”