RVD On His AEW Run: “I Feel Like There’s More Reason Than Ever To Have Me There”

Rob Van Dam has made a few AEW appearances this year and is open to making more in the future.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his promotional debut when he confronted “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, who was introduced by fellow former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Jerry Lynn. This resulted in their match being scheduled for Dynamite in early September, which RVD lost.

RVD and Hook later worked a tag team match on the September 23 Collision, where they defeated Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. RVD and Hook teamed together once more on last week’s Dynamite, defeating The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver).

RVD revealed on his latest podcast that being in a tag team with Hook makes a lot of sense.

“Of course [being open to more AEW appearances]. Everyone’s super cool there. And now that I got a little bit of a situation as far as teaming up with Hook, I feel like there’s more reason than ever to have me there. So I feel good about that, you know, as opposed to I don’t expect to ever hear from them again.”

If RVD continues to work with Hook in AEW, he likes the name Smoke and Choke, which he got from a fan on Twitter fan on Twitter (X):

“Man, I almost wish I looked this up to give the guy credit. I’m stealing it and it’s so good. I would actually probably want to use it. And anyway, so I had people on social media threw out some ideas and stuff, and the one that I f**king loved and that stuck with me. Are you ready for it? Tag team name, RVD and Hook. Ready? Smoke and Choke. Thanks, random anonymous suggester.”

