RVD’s OnlyWrestlers To Host First Live Event In Hollywood

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is bringing his OnlyWrestlers.com platform to the live stage for the very first time, marking a significant moment for the wrestling community. The inaugural event is set to take place at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles/Hollywood, promising an electrifying night of action and entertainment.

This event will showcase the unique vision behind OnlyWrestlers.com, blending RVD’s signature style with a fresh platform dedicated to independent wrestling.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Saturday, February 1, and can be purchased at https://owavermonthollywood.eventbrite.com.