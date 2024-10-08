Ryback On CM Punk: ‘He Is Beyond Reckless And Very Dangerous To Work With’

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre was banged up following his brutal Hell in a Cell match with CM Punk at last Saturday night’s WWE Bad Blood PLE. The report also stated that McIntyre was legitimately busted open when hit by a metal toolbox by Punk in the match and would need sixteen staples to repair the damage.

Former WWE star Ryback took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he is never done what Punk did to McIntyre or anything close to it to any of his opponents and Punk is beyond reckless and very dangerous to work with.

