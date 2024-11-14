Ryback Reacts To Fan’s Criticism Of Upcoming Raw Being A Taped Show

The November 18th episode of WWE RAW was taped in Grand Rapids, Michigan, following the conclusion of the November 11th 2024 program. Click here for spoilers.

One fan on X commented “END THESE TAPED SHOWS ALREADY” and former WWE star Ryback responded.

Ryback stated, “Understand this – for years, talents barely had time off. Holidays, family time, true rest? Rare luxuries. They have to rush home, do laundry, repack, dry clean suits, and head back on the road. Wrestlers are human beings with lives, families, and nonstop schedules. If taped shows give them a breather, that’s a good thing. So instead of spoiling it for yourself online, just enjoy the show. They work harder than any other form of sports or entertainment, year-round. Do everyone a favor – quit the whining over nothing and show some respect to the men and women who give you some sort of meaning to your pathetic life.”