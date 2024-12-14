Sabu Reveals Why Rob Van Dam Didn’t Wrestle On WWE NXT At 2300 Arena

ECW legend Sabu spoke with Covalent TV on a number of topics, including WWE Hall of Famer RVD not wrestling on the 2300 Arena episode of NXT.

Sabu said, “I still talk to him almost every day now. I talked to him every day [for the] last two weeks. Ever since he did the arena show on NXT. He was hurt so he couldn’t wrestle.”

On the use of tables in current wrestling:

“I’m not saying the guys don’t know what they’re doing today. They’re great, but they misinterpret my bumps. When they break a table, they’re just doing it for the crash. If you watch it, I set up that table 5 minutes, 10 minutes before that, where you forget about it, tease it, forget about it, tease it — bam! And that’s more than breaking 10 tables.”

On the table spots being done just for spectacle:

“Even in an Olympic match, I could throw a guy through a table. I could do that. It’s possible. But in an Olympic match, you cannot stack a couple [of] tables and then climb something and jump off. That’s a stunt. I’m not a stuntman or an actor. And today’s wrestling … are stuntmen and actors.”

You can check out Sabu’s comments in the video below.