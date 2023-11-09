Samantha Irvin Reacts To Claim She Is Getting Married To A “Mid-Carder” In Ricochet

Ricochet and WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced their engagement in early 2023. This week, Irvin posted a photo of herself on Twitter/X, to which a fan replied, “All this… you married a mid carder…”
Irvin’s response is below:
“*a future WWE Hall of Famer, future Grand Slam Champ, a GOAT High Flyer, an internationally known elite athlete, an inspiration to millions in all age groups AND a man who was with me before it all started, believed in my dream & built me up the entire way through.
fixed it! :)”
You can check out her post below:
— Samantha Irvin (@SamanthaTheBomb) November 9, 2023