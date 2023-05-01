Sami Callihan Calls Chris Jericho “One Of The Greatest Of All-Time”

Sami Callihan recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke highly of Chris Jericho, calling the AEW performer “one of the greatest of all-time” in the pro wrestling business.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how Chris Jericho set the blueprint for how to be successful in the industry: “I use a guy like Chris Jericho as a blueprint. I always tell young wrestlers to look at Chris Jericho’s career. Every couple of years, he’s done something to reinvent himself and become relevant, and I followed that my entire wrestling career.”

On how like Jericho, he has people who love him and hate him, and knowing the most important part is having people talk about you: “I’ve gotten to the point where people love me, love me, and I have a lot of people that hate me and will always hate me, but they’re always talking about me. I’m never a guy that just disappears, and no one hears about it. I’m always a guy, no matter where I am. If I’m on television. If I wasn’t on television, I’m always somebody that the wrestling world is talking about, and that’s called being a professional wrestler, being successful at what you do.”

On an appearance he made on the Talk Is Jericho podcast and how he told Jericho that he was one of the greatest of all time: “I did his podcast a couple of years ago, and I’ve said that exact same thing. I based everything on it, and I’ve seen him on many podcasts before. He is, without a doubt one of the greatest of all time. The dude still does it at a high level, and the dude has always reinvented himself while still continuously being Chris Jericho, and that’s the art of professional wrestling.”

