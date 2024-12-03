Sami Zayn Discusses The Future Of The Bloodline Storyline

WWE star Sami Zayn took part in the post-Survivor Series: WarGames media scrum, where he talked about a number of topics including The Bloodline’s imprint on his legacy.

Zayn said, “I think the Bloodline thing, because of the length of time, for how long it’s gone on now, and the level of fan investment over the last few years, I feel like the closest thing I can compare to is like my story with Kevin Owens, for example, wherein it’s sort of a story that’s always going to be there. Even if we all sort of drift in different directions, it’s become this thing where you can always just float back to the mothership, you know, much like me and Kevin have been telling a story for over 20 years, and somehow we always find each other in our crosshairs.”

On the future of the storyline:

“It’s definitely not the end.”

