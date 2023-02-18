Sami Zayn Receives Incredible Crowd Reaction on WWE SmackDown (Video)

In his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Sami Zayn closed out tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The fans gave Zayn a huge reaction that lasted several minutes as he entered the ring. WrestleMania is the most important show of the year, according to Zayn, but it’s “once in a lifetime” for him and Montreal.

To the delight of his hometown fans, Zayn said a few words in French. Zayn stated that Roman Reigns will be defeated by the entire city of Montreal at Elimination Chamber.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results. Here is a clip from the segment: