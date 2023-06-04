Sami Zayn Talks About Nearly Abandoning Ship With The Bloodline Storyline In WWE

Can you imagine a world where Sami Zayn never became an “Honorary Uce?”

That’s a world no one wants to live in.

But it’s one we almost did!

Sami Zayn recently appeared as a guest on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast for an interview, during which he revealed how he nearly abandoned The Bloodline storyline early into their run.

“Yeah, there were, and I can’t mention names [laughs],” Zayn said of people wanting him to abandon The Bloodline storyline. “There were doubts as to whether it should even happen.”

Zayn continued, “Even in its early infancy stage of it all. Then, for me, going back to a question about impatience. There was a point when I was actually very impatient with the storyline and I was almost ready to abandon ship and say, ‘Okay, we need to start moving on in a different direction if this isn’t going to go where it needs to go.’”

Also during the interview, one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions spoke about establishing a great working chemistry with “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns during the memorable run of The Bloodline.

“For me, it all hinged on me and Roman getting together finally and the swerve being, ‘Roman likes this guy.’ You expect him to not like him, but he meets him, and he likes him. That was the money of the whole thing. He buys in. Roman drives the whole story, and it works very well, even if he’s not there, but because he’s the main antagonist, his decision at the next point in the story is going to drive and propel the story in whatever direction it’s going. You needed him involved.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.