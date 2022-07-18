Sami Zayn To Appear On Steve Austin’s Next Broken Skull Sessions

The next guest to appear on Broken Skull Sessions is Sami Zayn.

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will speak with Zayn in an upcoming edition of Broken Skull Sessions, which will air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The announcement drew a response from Austin, writing, “Hell Yeah!!!”

2022 continues to be a big year for Broken Skull Sessions guests. Austin hosted Becky Lynch in January, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons in February, WWE Hall of Famer Lita in March, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray in April, Cody Rhodes in June, and WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett in July.

Here are the tweets from WWE and Austin: