Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo Expecting A Baby Girl, Name Revealed

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo of AEW are expecting a baby girl.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the couple revealed their first pregnancy at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. The couple later expressed their concerns about fans potentially booing the announcement.

Guevara and Melo shared a gender reveal video on social media today, revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

Luna Melo Guevara is the name Guevara and Melo’s daughter.

Melo’s 28th birthday coincided with the filming of the video.

The full video is embedded below, along with related tweets and photos:

Luna Melo Guevara 🎀 pic.twitter.com/ZUm6aQ0AKk — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) June 10, 2023