Tommy Dreamer Says He Would Have Liked A Slower Build To The Anarchy In The Arena Match

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would have liked a slower build to the Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing.

Dreamer said, “Me personally, I would’ve continued [creating] more and more heat.” “I don’t think it’s time for faction warfare yet, but in the world of AEW things kind of happen a lot quicker. We saw, then, the babyfaces [were] revealed, so here we go – we’re off to the races. Maybe the tag titles are [on the line] and then, of course, interference causes [the Young Bucks] to retain.” “Same with Okada, who doesn’t need anybody to interfere with him, [he could] retain. … They keep on interfering, and you bring it to this type of match. I would’ve liked a longer build of heat, but … if you’re giving me that type of match with those players, I’ll be satisfied with it.”

