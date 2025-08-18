Sting Reveals Final Dates For His ‘Icon’ Tour

WWE Hall of Famer Sting, who retired from in-ring competition last year, has officially revealed the final dates for his “Icon” Tour.

After these appearances, Sting confirmed that he will no longer attend conventions in full face paint and gear.

In a post on social media, the legendary star outlined his closing schedule of meet-and-greet events, which includes appearances across the United States, Canada, and Scotland. The tour will wrap up on December 20th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sting’s Tour Schedule:

August 22 – Fan Expo Canada – Toronto, ON

August 30 – Wrestleverse Fest – Chattanooga, TN

September 13 – HorrorHound Weekend – Cincinnati, OH

September 14 – Arkansas Comic Con – Little Rock, AR

September 20 – Houston Celebrity Comic Con – Houston, TX

September 27 – FANX – Salt Lake City, UT

October 4 – Scaradise – Tampa, FL

October 11 – Comic Con Scotland – Edinburgh, Scotland

October 25 – Winnipeg Comic Con – Winnipeg, Canada

November 1 – Wrestleverse Fest – Baton Rouge, LA

November 8 – Twin Cities Con – Minneapolis, MN

November 9 – Rhode Island Comic Con – Providence, RI

November 15 – Big Event NY – Brentwood, NY

November 22 – Card & Collectible Convention – Santa Clara, CA

November 29 – WrestleCade – Winston-Salem, NC

December 20 – Wrestleverse Fest – Pittsburgh, PA

The end of the tour signals the next chapter in Sting’s retirement.

He competed in his last match at AEW Revolution 2024, teaming with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks and retiring as AEW World Tag Team Champion.

In a recent interview, Sting shared that he had originally hoped to close his career as “Old Man Sting,” portraying himself without face paint and sporting a grey beard, but ultimately embraced one final run in full gear alongside Darby.