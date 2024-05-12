Another Huge Match Expected To Be Added To AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

TNT Champion “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland successfully defended his TNT Championship against Kyle O’Reilly on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision. Immediately following the match, Copeland was shown standing behind a barbed wire steel cage, then he issued a challenge for his championship title at Double or Nothing.

Copeland said he had already taken out Brody King and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black, and now it is time for him to battle Malakai Black and take Black out as well since it is Black who wants to see the evil side of the TNT Champion. Copeland then challenges Black to a Barbed Wire Steel Cage matchup for his TNT Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas. Copeland then says he expects Malakai Black to respond by Wednesday’s Dynamite in Everett, WA.