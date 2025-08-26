Nathan Cruz Signs With AEW As Coach And Agent

UK wrestling veteran Nathan Cruz has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling, taking on the role of a coach and agent for the company.

Cruz revealed the news in a social media post following AEW’s UK tour and the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London this past week.

“What an amazing week. I am so grateful to @aew and @tonyrkhan for this incredible opportunity to join the team as a coach/agent,” Cruz wrote. “Everyone has been so welcoming and I couldn’t be more proud to be joining a team that last night set an attendance record for professional wrestling inside the O2 Arena in London!”

Cruz, who noted he had been “sitting on this news for quite a while,” called it a relief to finally share the announcement publicly.

A well-known figure on the British independent scene, Cruz was the first-ever PROGRESS Champion and a two-time PROGRESS Tag Team Champion. His career spans nearly two decades and also includes appearances for WWE NXT.

The full announcement can be seen below.