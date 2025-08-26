Sami Zayn And PAC Spotted Together At Premier League Match

WWE’s Sami Zayn and AEW’s PAC, were seen together on Monday attending a Premier League soccer game in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The pair were spotted in the stands during the clash between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC, with photos and video clips of them sitting side-by-side quickly circulating on social media.

Zayn, a longtime Newcastle United supporter, joined in on the fun by sharing a screenshot from the television broadcast on his own X account.

PAC, who hails from Newcastle, has been part of AEW since 2019 following his WWE exit the previous year. He has been sidelined with an injury since April.

Meanwhile, Zayn is entering a pivotal week in WWE. Having recently moved to the SmackDown brand, he is set to challenge Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship on this Friday’s episode of the show.