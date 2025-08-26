Chris Jericho Donates $2,500 To Syko Stu’s GoFundMe

AEW star and former multi-time world champion Chris Jericho has stepped up to support independent wrestler Syko Stu (Stuart Smith) after the veteran was hospitalized with serious injuries from the violent incident involving Raja Jackson, son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Jericho personally donated $2,500 to the GoFundMe campaign created to assist Smith in his recovery. As of this writing, the fundraiser has surpassed $100,000 in donations.

Jericho’s donation comes at a time when his own future has been the subject of speculation, with recent backstage rumors of a possible WWE return making the rounds in the wrestling world.

The campaign notes that Smith, a U.S. Army veteran, found wrestling as an outlet to cope with PTSD. The funds will go toward “uncovered medical expenses, recovery support, and loss of income.”

The fundraiser was launched in response to the unscripted assault that occurred at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles on August 23. After a backstage altercation earlier in the night, Raja entered the ring later in the show and legitimately knocked Stu unconscious before continuing to punch him. Stu suffered serious injuries, including broken facial bones, and required hospitalization.

Rampage Jackson later described the incident as a “work that went wrong,” noting that his son had recently suffered a concussion and should not have been involved in any physical contact. Knokx Pro Wrestling condemned the attack, calling it a “selfish, irresponsible act of violence.”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also weighed in on the situation, telling TMZ that the blame largely falls on veteran Syko Stu rather than Raja. Henry argued that the “old school” era of hazing is over and criticized the culture that allowed the incident to escalate.

The GoFundMe remains active as Smith begins his long road to recovery.