Sammy Guevara Reflects On Loss To Shelton Benjamin

ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara took part in a digital exclusive following his bout against Shelton Benjamin on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he talked about a number of topics including his loss.

Guevara said, “Whew, oh man. So, today wasn’t my day, you know, but I’ve been here before. This isn’t my first loss. This isn’t my first L on the scoreboard. It’s something I’m trying to remember. It’s something I wish I had known when I was younger is that this, this will pass. These bad times, these losses, as long as I don’t quit and I keep continuing, these will transform, and they will transform into a win, and then one day that win will pass and go to a loss, and I’m just trying to appreciate what I have while I have it. So today wasn’t my day, but if I can just show you something real quick [*Shows photo with him and Shelton Benjamin from 2009.*]. This is me from 2009.”

On his book not being closed yet:

“I may have lost today, but I’ve been winning at life for a long, long time. And someway, somehow, I will get to my destiny. I will get to my destiny, and this loss sucks, you know, but at least we’re back on Dynamite. And it’s been a hell of a month for me, honestly. This loss sucks, but have you ever had to deal with a sick baby home who doesn’t let you sleep because that’s hard! Shout out to Tay Melo at home right now because I know that’s difficult. Being a parent’s difficult. But being a mother’s a whole other thing. So, I’m gonna go change, I’m gonna go back to the proverbial drawing board, and we’re gonna get back to the top, man. Someway, somehow. I’m gonna go jump on this red eye, go home, get back to my baby, thank you to the people that support me, and there’s still more greatness in Sammy Guevara. The best of Sammy Guevara is not a book that is closed, it’s the book that I’m writing right now.”

You can check out Guevara’s comments below.

EXCLUSIVE: Sammy Guevara puts things into perspective after a tough loss to one of his childhood idols @Sheltyb803, with the bigger picture ahead!@sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/mhqBhgiPUJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024



(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)