Sammy Guevara Reunites With Chris Jericho on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho defeated Ortiz in a “hair versus. hair” battle on the June 15th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Sammy Guevara, disguised as Fuego Del Sol, intervened in the match and assisted Jericho in winning.

Ortiz shaved his head and screamed “Blood and Guts” into the microphone after the match. On the June 29th Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society will face Eddie Kingston’s team in a B&G match.