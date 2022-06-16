Sammy Guevara Reunites With Chris Jericho on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho defeated Ortiz in a “hair versus. hair” battle on the June 15th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Sammy Guevara, disguised as Fuego Del Sol, intervened in the match and assisted Jericho in winning.
Ortiz shaved his head and screamed “Blood and Guts” into the microphone after the match. On the June 29th Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society will face Eddie Kingston’s team in a B&G match.
.@FuegoDelSol with the assist, taking out @ortiz_powerful with the bat, and @IAmJericho gets to keep his locks! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/nMYzAPtQIk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
It's @sammyguevara underneath the mask and it looks like he's reunited with @IAmJericho and @RealJakeHager! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/xqsIqApcVo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
A man of his word, @ortiz_powerful takes matters into his own hands and chops his hair off! #BloodAndGuts is just weeks away now! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/bFyhLqVsrm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022