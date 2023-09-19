Sammy Guevara Talks About Tony Khan’s Speech To Crowd About CM Punk

Sammy Guevara recently spoke with the folks from TV Insider to promote his showdown with Chris Jericho at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

During the discussion, “The Spanish God” spoke about Tony Khan choosing to address CM Punk’s hometown fans in Chicago about his release from All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On speaking directly to CM Punk’s hometown fans in Chicago about his release from AEW: “Tony, I feel, doesn’t get enough credit he deserves. He, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes. They all changed everyone’s life and wrestling. Without them, especially Tony, there would be no AEW. There would be a bunch of people doing something completely different. I don’t know anything regarding the behind-the-scenes decisions he makes, but he is such a caring guy. What I will say is that he has a lot of balls. I have a lot of respect for him. He went out in front of the Chicago crowd to address them personally after he made the decision to let Punk go. He didn’t have to go in front of everyone. He could have just played the video. But he went out in front of thousands of people. He is getting booed. He understood how they felt. He is an upfront guy.”

On how Khan didn’t have to make a speech if he didn’t want to: “I watched him make the announcement thinking, ‘Wow, he doesn’t have to do this.” I get it from a wrestling fan’s perspective. You went to the show expecting to see someone, and now this guy is telling you he isn’t going to be there. It’s almost like killing the messenger. But when you think about it, this man did not need to go out there. He could have easily also had someone else do it. Mad respect. I told him that too. I told him he had a lot of balls for him to do that. He said, ‘It had to be done, and I had to be the one to do it.’ He wasn’t going to get the heat on any of the boys or anyone that night. He wanted to take the heat, which I thought was commendable.”

Check out the complete interview at TVInsider.com.