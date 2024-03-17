Samoa Joe On Swerve Strickland: “He Has Been A Guy Who Has Been Kind Of Slept On”

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joe Murray on 98.5 The Sports Hub on a number of topics including Swerve Strickland.

Joe said, “Swerve Strickland has been a guy who, in my estimation, has been kind of slept on by a lot of the fandom, not really realizing what he’s capable of. He’s had several characters, several opportunities through different companies, but now he’s kind of coming into his own. He has an ability to kind of be himself, put out his music the way he likes, and it all kind of fits together nicely.”

“I think getting a guy like Prince Nana, who was a tremendous manager in ROH, in my opinion, one of our unsung guys at the time there, joining up with him, it just kind of makes this really nice package that works really well for him, and I’m so glad it’s all coming together for him.”

You can check out Joe’s comments in the video below.