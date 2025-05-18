Saraya Calls Out Fan Who Tried To Kiss Her At Autograph Event

Saraya took to X (formerly Twitter) with a strong message after a disturbing incident at a recent autograph signing, where a fan reportedly attempted to kiss her on the mouth without consent.

“Crazy I have to say this but. If you come to my signings… please don’t try to kiss me anywhere. Especially ON MY MOUTH. He wasn’t able to because I moved. But Jesus f**king Christ,” Saraya wrote.

The former AEW Women’s Champion and WWE star’s post has sparked widespread support and renewed conversations around personal boundaries and fan conduct at wrestling events. While most fans are respectful, this incident highlights the ongoing issue of boundary violations faced by women in wrestling—particularly during meet-and-greets and public appearances.

Saraya’s experience echoes similar stories shared by other female wrestlers who have used social media to call out inappropriate fan behavior, reminding attendees that consent and respect are non-negotiable.

As a general reminder, fans should never attempt physical contact with talent—especially intimate gestures—unless clearly invited or permitted. Wrestlers, like all public figures, deserve a safe and professional environment both on and off screen.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Saraya and continued coverage of wrestler safety and advocacy in the industry.