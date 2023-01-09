Saraya Looks Back On Her WWE Stint Coming To An End, Making Decision To Sign With AEW

Saraya recently spoke with U.K. Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about telling Triple H that WWE did not renew her contract, being offered a GM role, as well as her decision to ultimately sign on the dotted line with All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On when she told Triple H that WWE didn’t renew her contract: “He was like, ‘Wait what happened?!’ I was like, ‘I dunno, they haven’t renewed my contract’. He was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Well I didn’t know that, so I’m sorry!’ He was really fantastic.”

On how Triple H did offer her the GM role again, as well as a potential return to the ring: “He did give me the opportunity to potentially be a GM again, and give me the opportunity to be like, ‘If you ever potentially want to wrestle again, I’ll give you that opportunity too.’” He was very open about any ideas that I had.”

On her deciding to go to AEW: “Do I wanna go back to WWE or do I want to go to AEW? Seeing Renee [Paquette], she’s one of my best friends, and Mox as well, and [Chris] Jericho, they were all calling me.”

