Saraya Opens Up About Her Biggest AEW Regret

Now officially a free agent, former AEW star and WWE Divas Champion Saraya is opening up about what she wishes she had done differently during her time in All Elite Wrestling.

In a candid interview, Saraya revealed that while she’s proud of her contributions to AEW’s women’s division, she regrets not pushing herself harder inside the ring due to lingering fears tied to her career-threatening neck injury.

“The only thing I regret about my AEW run is that I wish I tried harder when it comes to the wrestling side of things,” Saraya admitted. “I think I went too easy on myself, because I was a little bit worried that something would happen like WWE, where I would f*ck up and my neck would get hurt again. And I was too overly cautious.”

Now that she’s no longer under contract, Saraya has made it clear she’s not done yet. The former “Paige” believes she still has a lot left to offer—on her own terms.

“I still want to wrestle. I feel like I can squeeze 10 more years out of this. Maybe not full-time, but I can go part-time for sure.”

Saraya previously stated she’s open to a WWE return, particularly if it involves bringing back her iconic Paige character, and she expressed interest in appearing at the upcoming WWE Evolution all-women’s event.

