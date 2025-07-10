AEW Star Calls Out WWE For Booking Against Forbidden Door

The battle for Sunday night wrestling dominance is heating up.

According to a report from WrestleVotes Radio, WWE is planning to air NXT Heatwave live on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, directly opposite AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which is also set for that same date.

Sources indicate this decision is very deliberate, with WWE intent on controlling the final word in the night’s wrestling discourse. A quote from the show explained the approach:

“If NXT is on the road and booking for arenas, they want to do it somewhere where they’re gonna have the last word of the night. AEW’s gonna be having ‘ALL IN’ in the afternoon and WWE’s gonna be coming in there after with SNME. So at the end of the day, you’re not just talking about the fallout from AEW, you’re talking about what WWE is doing as well.”

“There’s definitely a directive coming from WWE, with the behest of TKO behind it. They’re all for it. They want to do more of these things.”

The move didn’t go unnoticed by AEW talent. Former WWE Superstar Ricochet, now signed with All Elite Wrestling, responded to the news on Twitter/X with a blunt message:

“Bitch move.”

Ricochet’s reaction has since gone viral, adding fuel to the fire of the ever-growing rivalry between WWE and AEW.

This year’s Forbidden Door will mark AEW and NJPW’s latest cross-promotional spectacle, while WWE’s NXT Heatwave is being positioned as a premium live event aimed at taking the spotlight and social media momentum at day’s end.

With TKO Group Holdings reportedly supporting WWE’s strategy of direct scheduling clashes, this could be the beginning of a new era of aggressive competition across wrestling promotions.

Keep it locked to PWMania.com for full previews of NXT Heatwave, Forbidden Door, and any more shots fired in this intensifying promotional showdown.