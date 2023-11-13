Saraya (Paige) On Her Adult Video Content Being Leaked Online During Her “Lowest Point”

Saraya (formerly Paige in WWE) discussed adult video content featuring her being leaked online during an appearance on The Cruz Show Podcast.

“It was about 6 or 7 years ago and I had the tapes come out. Like I had this revenge porn put out on me and I was addicted to coke and pills and I drank a lot.”

“So that was like my lowest, lowest point and I felt like I couldn’t go out in public and everyone was making fun of me and roasting me…I was surrounded by people that weren’t good for me, weren’t healthy, wasn’t in the best relationship at the time, didn’t have the group of friends that I have now and so it was really, really rough.”