Sasha Banks Reportedly Asking for $30,000 for Non-WWE Appearances

Sasha Banks reportedly wants $30,000 for non-WWE signing appearances.

As was mentioned on Wednesday, Banks will be making her debut appearance outside of the WWE at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on August 6 and 7, at McCormick Place in Chicago. On the official C2E2 2022 website, Banks is billed as “Mercedes Varnado,” which is her real name. Her scheduled appearance timings are still listed as TBA. At her table, Banks will take payments of $90 for photos and $70 for autographs. Later, it was revealed that Banks’ representatives had given promoters a definite price for her signing appearances. Additionally, it was previously claimed that wrestling promoters wanting to book Banks were informed that she would only accept engagements unrelated to wrestling up to January 1.

Fightful Select has since reported that a number of pro wrestling and non-pro wrestling promoters are interested in booking Banks. She has been contacted by at least two wrestling promoters, and one of them was informed by her representative that she is not accepting bookings for pro wrestling-related signings until January 1, 2023.

It was mentioned that Banks’ asking price is $30,000 based on the opportunity. The demand for her should be high because she departed WWE on her own terms, has a fanbase that will back her, and hasn’t been active in the convention scene, according to one promoter, who added that the price is exactly as predicted.

It was stated that Banks’ pay is comparable to what AEW star Sting demands and that she is one of the most “just off TV” performers the promoter has received pricing quotes for. WWE Hall of Famers Bill Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair are the only performers they claimed to be more expensive.

For what it’s worth, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker reportedly charged $25,000 per hour when he began accepting bookings in the beginning of 2019.

The same promoter also stated that they were delighted to get Banks’ booking at that $30,000 price and that they are certain they will recover their investment.

Banks and Naomi are still listed as SmackDown Superstars on the roster page of the official WWE website, and WWE has not yet officially acknowledged that they have been let go.

While WWE has not officially announced Banks’ release, a different promoter pointed out that if she were still affiliated with the company, they would not have even reached the point of discussing booking her.

It should be noted that this $30,000 fee is only for Banks’ appearance at a convention or signing; a match is not included in this amount. No information has yet been released regarding Banks’ in-ring booking fee.

There is a common opinion that Banks’ impending convention booking in Chicago verifies the rumors that she has obtained her WWE release. There is also no information yet on whether Banks’ refusal to take wrestling bookings is a matter of personal preference or is connected to a legal obligation, but we’ll keep you informed.

PWInsider noted on Wednesday that Banks has been independently scheduling signing appearances for the upcoming fall. Banks’ attendance at C2E2 would be her first since she and Naomi left a WWE RAW filming in mid-May.

As we’ve already mentioned, Naomi and Banks both recently deleted WWE off their Twitter bios and from their Instagram pages. WWE removed the pair from the WWE TV intros and deleted both of their official Facebook pages. Additionally, Peacock removed Banks’ avatar. The WWE creative team is reportedly operating under the assumption that Banks and Naomi will never return after being taken from the internal roster last week. One creative source said that they had not heard of any backup ideas or plans in case things went wrong and Banks and Naomi returned. The tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions has also received no updates or internal discussion.

As of the time of writing, Banks and Naomi are still listed as SmackDown Superstars on the WWE website. Two sources claim that Banks’ release was granted in early June, but no other sources have verified that information, and WWE has not officially confirmed Banks’ departure either. Banks and Naomi left RAW on the May 16 episode because they were unhappy with creative. The WWE then announced the two were suspended and stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. It was later revealed that they had been suspended without pay. Their merchandise was also pulled for the duration of the suspension.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.