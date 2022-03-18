Scott Hall’s Condition Was Reportedly Deteriorating During The Past Two Years

As PWMania.com previously reported, prior to the start of the March 14th 2022 edition of RAW, WWE officially announced that Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that things had gotten “really bad” for Hall over the past two years due to drinking. Hall had reportedly passed out in the bar the night before the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In addition to that, Hall was said to have been in “rough shape” during an appearance in late 2021 at the Stockton Comic Con.

Meltzer wrote that that due to Hall’s condition deteriorating, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman had called Hall about a month ago in regards to Hall possibly coming to stay with him. Meltzer obtained the following quote from Waltman:

“The pandemic did him in. It was hard enough for him as it was, but he was isolated in his house with no social interaction. He was down to 210 pounds. We called Dally (Dallas Page) and he went over. It was really bad.”

Meltzer stated the following about what happened when Hall broke his hip:

“He was unable to move and was laying on the ground, unable to get to the phone. He laid there for a few days before friends told Page [DDP] to check on him since they couldn’t get in contact with him. Page found him and got him to the hospital.”