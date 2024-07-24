Scott Steiner Discusses Bron Breakker’s Progression In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge on a number of topics including Bron Breakker’s feud with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Steiner said, “[Sami] obviously cheated. He’s not going to beat Bron on his own. He got lucky. What, did he have brass knuckles or something? He pulled something out. He can’t beat him one on one. He got lucky.”

On Breakker’s progression:

“So far, it’s going great, I think. We’ll see what happens. But so far, they’re pushing him good.”

You can check out Steiner’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)