Scrypts Mystery Continues With New Rhyme for the WWE Performance Center

Scrypts left his imprint on the front of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This week’s WWE NXT episode featured the second vignette, in which a new mystery character named Scrypts left a voicemail for the WWE Performance Center receptionist.

A man, believed to be Scrypts, is seen exiting the Performance Center while the message plays, as seen in the security camera footage below. The mystery man spray-paints his name on the facility’s wall, and while he covers one camera with paint, another captures him walking away with his name on display. The footage was shot on Monday, October 31st, according to the timestamp.

Another rhyme from the man known as Scrypts is included in the voicemail.

“You can screen my calls, but you cannot screen my fury. One by one you all shall fall, so just let it happen, as it’s written on the walls. Coming to NXT almost feels like home. Because inside those ropes the canvas will be the place how I express how I feel in my bones. I will leave my mark, and I will warn you all on my imminent start. Sincerely, Scrypts,” he ended the message in the same way he began it.

Last week’s message also included a rhyme as he said, “Let go of all your pain, washing away your deepest fears. Listen with your eyes, speaking with your ears. Awaken from the pits you call the dark, opening up to my soliloquy is just the start. Watch as I come and leave my mark, as I plan to rip all of NXT apart. Sincerely, Scrypts.”

There is no word on who is behind the Scrypts character or when the big reveal will occur, but we will keep you updated.

For those who missed it, here’s this week’s Scrypts promo, as well as the original from last week: