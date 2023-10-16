Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Reacts To The Bullet Club Using The NWO’s “Too Sweet” Catchphrase

Former WWE star Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently spoke with Fightful.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:

Bullet Club using the New World Order’s “too sweet” catchphrase:

“When all that stuff started getting big, I thought it was great. Some of my friends have had various opinions and their opinions have changed at times, but I think overall we’re flattered by it and it’s great. It’s not taking any money out of my pocket, somebody else doing [the sign] and making a buck, you know?”

ECW’s Blue World Order:

“You can have a couple different reactions to something like that. I just thought it was funny, you know? I thought it was cool… If somebody’s parodying you, then you’ve done something worthwhile. So I liked it. I thought it was funny.”

WWE’s Latino World Order:

“Let’s be honest, better than ever, right? It’s pushed and treated seriously. LWO, I thought they jabroni’d it in WCW. I thought they jabroned LWO down there compared to how they’re presenting it in WWE right now.”