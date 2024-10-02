Serena Deeb Says The AEW Women’s Division “Couldn’t Be More Incredible”

AEW star Serena Deeb spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture on a number of topics, including how the women’s division couldn’t be more incredible right now and how the roster is stacked.

Deeb said, “With the women’s division, there were a lot of growing pains with that and the women fighting for their time and fighting for their spots. It’s been a team effort. We have also evolved a lot in the way of the women that have come to the company. We have been very blessed to get women like Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter. The division right now couldn’t be more incredible. Just last week I saw, I won’t namedrop in case they need to be surprises, but there were a number of women there last week that were getting cleared. It’s really cool because right now the roster is stacked and it’s getting ready to be even more stacked with returning from injury players. We’ll keep fighting for our spots and tomorrow, wrestling Britt on the five-year anniversary, it’s great full circle moment for me. It’s cool to see from four years ago to now. I’m honored to be on the anniversary show. This place has rejuvenated my career and given me opportunities that I could have never imagined would come my way after all those previous chapters. I’m honored to be part of this locker room and continue to set that standard for myself.”

You can check out Deeb’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)