Seth Rollins Advertised For Upcoming WWE SmackDown

As the WWE SmackDown brand continues to build towards Survivor Series on November 25 in Chicago, one of the top stars from RAW will make an appearance at an upcoming show.

That star is World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who will defend his title against Drew McIntyre this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins recently defended his title against Damien Priest, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, and Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback and Fastlane.

Rollins has released his October schedule, which includes the November 24 SmackDown in Chicago.

He’ll most likely be working a dark match, but he could make an appearance on television because it’s SmackDown’s go-home show for Survivor Series.

The following is the schedule:

Crown Jewel – 11/4 in Saudi Arabia

Raw: 11/6 in Wilkes-Barre, PA

House Show: 11/11 in Johnson City, TN

House Show: 11/12 in Roanoke, VA

Raw: 11/13 in Washington, DC

House Show: 11/18 in Canton, OH

House Show: 11/19 in Saginaw, MI

Raw: 11/20 Grand Rapids, MI

SmackDown: 11/24 in Chicago, IL

Survivor Series: 11/25 in Chicago, IL

House Show: 11/26 in Peoria, IL

Raw: 11/27 in Nashville, TN