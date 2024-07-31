Seth Rollins Believes Turning On The Shield Changed Wrestling For The Better

Among the most powerful groups in WWE history was The Shield, which consisted of Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. They all came from NXT and immediately impacted the main roster in 2012.

Rollins turned on the group in 2014, and they rose to prominence in WWE. The group officially split when Moxley left WWE to join AEW in 2019. Rollins recalled his Shield days at the Royal Rumble in 2022 for his title match against Reigns.

While appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Rollins was asked about The Shield’s split.

Rollins said, “Yeah, I have [thought about]. I’ve been asked about it a lot. Obviously, that’s the one thing if you’re a fan of Seth Rollins or The Shield or Jon Moxley or Roman Reigns. That’s the one thing that sits with you. Over the course of the last ten years, essentially. And I get asked about it all the time, and I’ve thought about it. ‘Would you go back? Would you change it? Would you do something different?’ And my answer is unequivocally no, I wouldn’t because where we’re at now, the business as a whole is healthier than its ever been and that moment of time shifted everything. That’s what put us all on our separate paths. And our goal in the beginning was to run the show. To run the business, to change it, to make it better. And here we are, a decade later, and I dare say that it was accomplished with the swing of that steel chair.”

Rollins will serve as a special guest referee for this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

You can check out his appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)