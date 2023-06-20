Seth Rollins Comments On His Future And Says There’s A Lot More Years Ahead Of Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was spotted on the set of “Captain America: New World Order” last month. The top WWE star has a role in the upcoming film, which also stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler.

It’s written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, and directed by Julius Onah. The Marvel film will be released on May 3, 2024.

Rollins told Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail that it’s cool to do things like this outside of WWE, but he still loves WWE and intends to do it while he can, knowing that there will come a time when he can’t.

Rollins joins The Rock, Dave Bautista, John Cena, Steve Austin, and others in making the transition from wrestling to acting.

He said, “As for me, I don’t know where my future lies. I feel, like I said, at this moment wrestling is my future for as long as I can do it at a high level. But there’s going to come a day when falling down is going to turn my bones to dust and I will have to start looking elsewhere and seeing what other options there are. I don’t think that’s coming any time soon and I’m just in the prime of my career right now and there’s a lot of years ahead of me.”

On tonight’s NXT, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker.